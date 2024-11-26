Lauzon will not return to Monday's contest versus the Devils due to a lower-body injury.
Lauzon logged four hits and one block in 9:11 of ice time before exiting. Expect an update on the left-shot blueliner's status ahead of Wednesday's home matchup with the Flyers.
