Kiiskinen was selected 68th overall by the Predators in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Kiiskinen bounced around this past season, primarily playing for the Pelicans' U20 junior club in Finland (20G, 43P in 31GP), while also seeing time with their top club in Liiga. He also played for Finland at the World U18's, where he was very good (5P in 5GP). Kiiskinen can become too perimeter-oriented at times, which is understandable considering he has a great shot. He plays hard every single night, so getting to the difficult areas of the ice to make a play more often certainly seems like a fixable issue. Kiiskinen should get significant more time playing in Liiga this coming season, giving us a better idea of his future long-term potential.