site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: predators-jimmy-huntington-hits-waivers | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Predators' Jimmy Huntington: Hits waivers
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Huntington was waived by the Predators on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Huntington has yet to make his NHL debut. The 23-year-old forward should spend the year with AHL Milwaukee.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read