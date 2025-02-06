Kemell was promoted from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Kemell hasn't been called up yet this season and would be making his NHL debut if he played in Friday's matchup with Chicago or against the Sabres on Saturday. With the Admirals this season, the 2022 17th-overall pick has generated nine goals and 16 helpers in 38 contests. If both Mark Jankowski (upper body) and Luke Evangelista (lower body) are on the shelf, Kemell figures to slot into a bottom-six role versus Chicago.