Kemell scored two goals in AHL Milwaukee's 5-4 overtime win over Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Kemell had been struggling, earning just two assists over his previous eight games. The 21-year-old winger is at nine goals, 21 points, 64 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 27 appearances. Kemell has shown some flashes of his talent this season, but he'll need to avoid the dry spells to work his way into the conversation for another call-up.