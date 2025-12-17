Kemell scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Milwaukee's 3-2 loss to Chicago on Wednesday.

Kemell has put together a strong December with four goals and four assists over seven games so far. He's already had a couple of stints in the NHL, and with the Predators likely to pivot to their youth at some point, Kemell should get another chance before the end of the year. He has 17 points in 18 outings in the AHL this season.