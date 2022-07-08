Kemell was selected 17th overall by the Predators in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Kemell is the top goal scorer in the 2022 draft class. He's a volume shooter with a lightning-fast release -- the puck rockets off his stick. And he plays hard and fast, which allows him to find and exploit holes in the offensive zone. Kemell is just 5-foot-11 and needs to fill out his slim frame. But he's going to score a lot of goals as a second-line winger, just like Viktor Arvidsson did early in his career in Nashville.