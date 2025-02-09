Kemell was loaned to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.

Kemell didn't record a point in two appearances with the Predators while posting eight shots on goal and four hits in his first taste of NHL action. He has nine goals and 25 points in 38 minor-league outings this season. Whether or not the 20-year-old forward returns to the Predators after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off will probably depend on the health of injured forwards Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body) and Zachary L'Heureux (upper body).