Leonard (lower body) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Predators on Monday, per CapFriendly.

Leonard was acquired from the Sharks earlier this month as part of the Luke Kunin trade. He scored two points in 14 NHL games and 32 points in 45 AHL contests last season. The 23-year-old forward will likely fill a similar depth role with the Predators during the 2022-23 campaign.