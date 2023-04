Leonard was elevated from the minors Monday.

Leonard has played in just four NHL games this season, in which he notched one goal, two shots and two hits while averaging 12:31 of ice time. With the Admirals, the winger has been significantly more productive, racking up 14 goals and 24 assists in 61 contests. An injury to Cole Smith (undisclosed) could open the door for Leonard to suit up versus the Stars on Monday.