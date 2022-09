Leonard (lower body) registered four shots and one block in 17:13 of ice time Monday.

Leonard missed the final 13 games of the regular season with San Jose last year due to his lower-body issue. After signing with Nashville in the offseason, the 24-year-old center is far from a lock for the lineup on a nightly basis and may find himself as a healthy scratch periodically, though a strong camp showing could move him up the pecking order.