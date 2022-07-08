Leonard (lower body) has been traded to Nashville along with a third-round pick in a deal for San Jose's Luke Kunin.

Leonard spent most of 2021-22 with the Sharks' AHL affiliate, where he scored 17 goals and added 15 assists. His 32 points were good for fifth on the squad. Leonard also tallied two points in 14 NHL games after a call up; he delivered 13 points in 44 NHL games as a rookie in 2020-21. The pivot has pedigree -- he was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 2019-20 -- but is likely a role player as a pro.