Marchessault registered an assist and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.
Marchessault has a point in each of his last two outings following a five-game slump. The 34-year-old winger set up the second of Filip Forsberg's two tallies in this contest. Marchessault has 19 goals, 28 helpers, 181 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-17 rating through 62 appearances. While his season hasn't been perfect, he's still within striking distance of the 60-point mark at his current pace while adding a high shot volume.
More News
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Ends slump Tuesday•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Pots game-winner Saturday•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Three-point effort in win•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Registers helper in loss•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Deposits goal in loss•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Point streak reaches 10 games•