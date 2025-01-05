Marchessault logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal and seven PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Marchessault set up Ryan O'Reilly's second goal of the game. Later on, Marchessault fought Matthew Coronato in an unexpected bout midway through the third period. Over his last 12 outings, Marchessault has nine goals, seven assists, 30 shots and 13 PIM. The veteran winger is up to 29 points (11 on the power play), 116 shots, 56 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-7 rating, offering quality offense and a little grit for fantasy managers.