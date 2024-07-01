Marchessault signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract with the Predators on Monday, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Marchessault scored a career-high 42 goals and compiled 69 points in 82 regular-season games with Vegas in 2023-24. With Marchessault and Steven Stamkos signed to multi-year deals Monday, the Predators' top-six group and power play received significant boosts ahead of 2024-25.