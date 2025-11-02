Marchessault scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over Calgary.

His power-play goal stood as the winner. Marchessault took a pass from Michael Bunting on a 3-on-2 rush and beat Dustin Wolf on the forehand from in front of the net. After putting up four points in his first four games, Marchessault has just two goals on 15 shots in his last six outings. He recorded 21 goals, 35 assists and 206 shots on net in 78 games during the 2024-25 regular season, but his minus-29 rating hung like an anchor for some managers. This season, Marchessault is already minus-8 in 10 games.