Marchessault scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.
Marchessault ended the year with two goals and five assists over five contests after missing four games due to a lower-body injury. He had a total of 21 goals, 56 points (23 on the power play), 206 shots on net, 77 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-29 rating over 78 appearances. His 10.2 shooting percentage was his lowest since 2020-21, and combined with a lower shot volume, it explains most of his struggles in his first year with the Predators.
More News
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores at old stomping grounds•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Posts power-play assist•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Three apples in return from LBI•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Suiting up against Isles•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Set to miss another game•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Still out Thursday•