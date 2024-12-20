Marchessault scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Marchessault has four goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. It doesn't look like the Predators will be breaking up the top line of Marchessault, Steven Stamkos and Filip Forsberg any time soon, as the trio has breathed some life into the offense. Marchessault has nine goals, 20 points, 99 shots on net, 52 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 33 outings.
More News
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores in Tuesday's win•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Two helpers Thursday•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores twice Tuesday•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Tallies goal for 500th career point•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores, assists Saturday•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Records helper in win•