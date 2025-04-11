Marchessault logged a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Utah.

Marchessault has four helpers (three on the power play) over two games since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him four contests. The winger is up to 53 points (22 on the power play), 201 shots on net, 77 hits and a minus-27 rating over 75 outings. Barring a late surge, he'll finish with his lowest point total in four years, but Marchessault has done alright considering the Predators' overall struggles in 2024-25.