Marchessault scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Avalanche.

With the score tied 1-1 midway through the third period, Luke Schenn fired a shot from the blue line wide of the Colorado net that bounced off the end boards and went right to Marchessault stationed at the far post. The veteran winger made no mistake, collecting the puck and tucking it past Scott Wedgewood for his third GWG of the season. Marchessault has a four-game point streak going, and he sits two goals short of the eighth 20-goal campaign of his career.