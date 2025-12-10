Marchessault scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Marchessault has two goals over his last four games. This was his first power-play point since Nov. 1 versus the Flames. For the season, the 34-year-old winger is at six goals, three helpers, 54 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-14 rating across 24 appearances. Marchessault is in a middle-six role, but he's a risky fantasy option until his offense becomes steadier.