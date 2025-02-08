Marchessault notched an assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Marchessault has a goal and a helper over his last two contests, but that's all of his offense during the Predators' ongoing six-game losing streak. The 34-year-old winger helped out on Thomas Novak's tally late in the third period. Marchessault is up to 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists), 161 shots on net, 63 hits and a minus-17 rating over 53 appearances this season. He's been held without a shot just seven times in 2024-25, with two of those instances coming in the last four games.