Marchessault scored a goal and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

This was his third appearance against his former team, but it was his first game back in Vegas since he signed with Nashville as a free agent last summer. Marchessault tallied early in the third period to spark a comeback push for the Predators. He has five points over three games since returning from a lower-body injury. The winger's goal Saturday was his 20th of the year, and he's at 54 points, 202 shots on net, 77 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-29 rating over 76 appearances.