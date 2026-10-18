Marchessault scored on a penalty shot and added four shots on net in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

It's not often a player draws a penalty shot while already on a power play, but that's what Marchessault did. He made good on the rare moment, converting at 8:40 of the first period to tie the contest at 1-1. All three of Marchessault's point this season have come with the man advantage. The winger has added 16 shots, eight hits and a minus-2 rating across eight contests. He's bounced between the first and third lines, which makes it difficult to project how effective he'll be on offense throughout the year.

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