Marchessault (lower body) wasn't on the ice for warmups ahead of Sunday's game against Montreal, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports, indicating that he'll be unavailable for the matchup.
Marchessault continues to deal with a lower-body injury and will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game. He remains day-to-day, and his next chance to return will be Tuesday against the Islanders.
