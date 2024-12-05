Marchessault scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Marchessault snapped a four-game slump with the tally, which was the 500th point of his career. The 33-year-old winger reached that mark in 664 games. He's had an uneven 2024-25 so far, compiling five goals, 13 points, 81 shots on net, 43 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 26 appearances in a top-six role. He's shooting a career-low 6.2 percent, but scoring struggles have been a team-wide issue for Nashville -- the team is shooting a league-worst 7.9 percent.