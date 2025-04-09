Marchessault generated three assists, two on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Islanders.

Marchessault returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing four games due to a lower-body injury. The right-shot winger had logged just one assist over 10 contests prior to being sidelined, so the time off might have been what he needed to finish 2024-25 on a high note in what's been a disappointing first season with Nashville. The 34-year-old hasn't scored since March 4, and if he can't find the back of the net in the club's remaining four matchups, he'll fail to reach the 20-goal mark for the first time over a full season since his rookie year in 2015-16 with the Tampa Bay.