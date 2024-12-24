Marchessault recorded two even-strength goals and a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The 33-year-old winger is going through his most productive stretch of the season -- by a wide margin -- and extended his point streak to seven games with this impressive outing. He has three multi-point efforts and 11 total points (seven goals, four assists) in that seven-game span, bringing his season numbers to 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) across 35 appearances.