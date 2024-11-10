Marchessault scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over Utah.

Marchessault had a power-play goal in the first period and assisted on a Gustav Nyquist empty-netter in the third. Marchessault earned his first multi-point performance since Opening Night to end his three-game scoring skid. The 33-year-old has produced three goals, nine points, 44 shots on net, 27 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 15 contests in an inconsistent start to his Nashville tenure.