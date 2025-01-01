Marchessault scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Marchessault got back on the board after he had his eight-game, 13-point scoring streak snapped Monday against the Jets. His game is heating up after a sluggish start to the season. Overall, Marchessault has 14 goals, 13 assists and 112 shots in 38 games. He could be a solid trade target, as his manager is probably pretty frustrated right now.