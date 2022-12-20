Gross was assigned to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Gross has appeared in eight straight games for the Predators, picking up one goal while averaging 20:04 of ice time over that span, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club sooner rather than later. On the season, the 27-year-old defender has notched three goals through 10 top-level appearances.
More News
-
Predators' Jordan Gross: Produces from blue line•
-
Predators' Jordan Gross: Elevated from minors•
-
Predators' Jordan Gross: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Predators' Jordan Gross: Unlikely source of offense•
-
Predators' Jordan Gross: Dresses for first outing•
-
Predators' Jordan Gross: Promoted to NHL•