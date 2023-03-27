Gross was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Gross has played in Nashville's past five games due to the absence of Roman Josi (upper body). If he clears and Josi remains unavailable, he could remain in the lineup Tuesday against Boston. Gross has three goals, 24 shots on net, 16 blocks and 10 hits in 15 NHL contests this campaign.