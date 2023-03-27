Gross was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Gross has played in Nashville's past five games due to the absence of Roman Josi (upper body). If he clears and Josi remains unavailable, he could remain in the lineup Tuesday against Boston. Gross has three goals, 24 shots on net, 16 blocks and 10 hits in 15 NHL contests this campaign.
More News
-
Predators' Jordan Gross: Up with Predators•
-
Predators' Jordan Gross: Drops to AHL affiliate•
-
Predators' Jordan Gross: Produces from blue line•
-
Predators' Jordan Gross: Elevated from minors•
-
Predators' Jordan Gross: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Predators' Jordan Gross: Unlikely source of offense•