Gross scored twice on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

The 27-year-old entered Saturday with just 11 NHL games to his name. Gross made sure his 12th contest was one to remember, as he scored the Predators' first two goals of the game to help spark a comeback victory. His first career goal came on the power play in the second period. This was just his second outing this season, and he's not expected to be a big scoring threat even if he continues to play alongside Roman Josi at even strength.