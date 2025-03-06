Oesterle was claimed off waivers by Nashville from Boston on Thursday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Oesterle had a goal and six points in 22 appearances with Boston this season. Nashville has three defensemen on injured reserve -- Roman Josi (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and Adam Wilsby (upper body) -- and traded blueliner Luke Schenn to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, so the Predators needed some extra depth. Oesterle might alternate between being a healthy scratch and serving on the third pairing.