Predators' Jordan Oesterle: Loaned to AHL affiliate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oesterle was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.
Oesterle made his NHL season debut against Utah on Thursday, earning two blocked shots and one hit in 14:05 of ice time. He has 14 goals and 46 points in 65 AHL appearances this season.
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