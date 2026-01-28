Oesterle scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Milwaukee's 5-3 win over Rockford on Tuesday.

Oesterle hasn't gotten a look with the Predators this season. He's earned five points over the last three games, but Andreas Englund got the call-up over Oesterle after it was determined Nicolas Hague (lower body) was set for a week-to-week absence through the Olympic break. Oesterle is at 21 points with a minus-13 rating over 39 AHL contests this season.