Predators' Josh Wilkins: Inks entry-level deal
Wilkins agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Thursday.
Wilkins went undrafted coming out of Providence College and will forego his senior season in order to sign with the Preds. The 21-year-old racked up 20 goals and 26 helpers this year, giving him 108 points in 119 collegiate contests. The center will likely be given a year or two to develop with AHL Milwaukee, but could earn the occasional call-up.
