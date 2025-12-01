Barron is considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury, Max Herz of 102.5 The Game Nashville reports Monday.

Barron hasn't appeared in any of the Predators' last five games, and he was absent for a morning skate last week. It's unclear whether his absences were related to his injury, as Roman Josi returned to action against the Avalanche on Nov. 22. Across 19 appearances this year, Barron has recorded four assists, 22 blocked shots, 13 hits and six PIM while averaging 15:08 of ice time.