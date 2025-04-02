Barron scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Barron ended a 12-game point drought with the tally. He had 16 shots on net, 18 hits and 16 blocked shots in that span, and he also kept an even plus-minus rating. The 23-year-old defenseman has grown in responsibility during his time in Nashville following a December trade from Montreal. He's now at 10 points, 62 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 68 hits and a minus-12 rating over 55 appearances between the two teams this season.