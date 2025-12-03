Predators' Justin Barron: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barron (lower body) won't play versus the Flames on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Barron's injury was first reported Monday, though he'll be out of the lineup for a sixth straight game Tuesday. The 24-year-old is joined by Nick Perbix (upper body) as injured blueliners for Nashville. Adam Wilsby will enter the lineup to help pick up the slack. Even when healthy, there's no guarantee Barron will be active.
