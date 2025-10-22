Barron managed an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Barron earned his first point in seven contests when he helped out on a Tyson Jost goal in the first period. The 23-year-old Barron remains in a third-pairing role for now, but he hasn't done much to impress so far. He's supplied four shots on net, 10 blocks, four hits and a minus-1 rating. Barron could be at risk of losing ice time to Nick Blankenburg or Nicolas Hague (upper body) in the near future.