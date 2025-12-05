Predators' Justin Barron: Shifted to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barron (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Friday and is considered week-to-week.
Barron has already been out of action for the Preds' last seven contests and doesn't appear to be close to returning. Considering the 24-year-old blueliner has managed just four points in 19 outings this year, his absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy managers. Even once given the all-clear, Barron could find himself serving as a healthy scratch periodically.
