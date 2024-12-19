Barron will not arrive in time to face the Penguins on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Barron was just traded to the Predators on Wednesday, so it would have been a quick turnaround for him to jump into the lineup immediately. Even once he does link up with the club, Barron is far from a lock to be in the lineup on a nightly basis, especially once Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and Roman Josi (lower body) are cleared to play.