Annunen made 25 saves in a 6-0 loss to Boston on Thursday.

Annunen really didn't stand a chance Thursday. Even head coach Andrew Brunette called it the team's "worst effort of the year -- by far" after the game. Annunen delivered a .907 save percentage and 2.68 GAA in 23 starts (28 appearances; 10 wins) last season, so he does have talent. But the flashes of potential he flashed in Colorado are getting farther and farther away in the rearview mirror. There's little opportunity for the Finn to grow his game behind fellow Finn and star, Juuse Saros.