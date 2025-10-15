Predators' Justus Annunen: Allows five in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Annunen made 21 saves in a 7-4 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.
He allowed five goals. It was a tough night to make his season debut, what with the Leafs' stars coiled and ready to explode offensively. Annunen remains the number two man in Nashville, and he won't always get the tough matchups. Spot duty is likely your best option in dailies.
More News
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Leaves ice first Tuesday•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Defending road crease•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Loses to Golden Knights•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Back in net Saturday•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Victorious in high-scoring affair•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Set to start Tuesday•