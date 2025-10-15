default-cbs-image
Annunen made 21 saves in a 7-4 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

He allowed five goals. It was a tough night to make his season debut, what with the Leafs' stars coiled and ready to explode offensively. Annunen remains the number two man in Nashville, and he won't always get the tough matchups. Spot duty is likely your best option in dailies.

