Annunen made 14 of 17 saves in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

After a rocky first period where Annunen allowed two goals, he then tended one and a half clean frames before he surrendered St. Louis' third goal of the game to Justin Faulk. The 25-year-old Annunen has a 14-11-1 record with a 3.05 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 28 appearances this season. Annunen has struggled as of late with just one win in his last six starts. While his wins have been less frequent since joining the Predators after a trade away from Colorado, the young netminder has improved his save percentage and GAA in his 17 appearances with Nashville. However, it is best to fade Annunen in fantasy until next season while Nashville's struggles persist.