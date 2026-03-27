Annunen stopped 26 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Devils. The fourth goal he allowed was an empty-netter.

Annunen was beaten once in each period and couldn't build on his two-game winning streak. In fact, the lack of consistency from game to game has been Annunen's biggest issue since the league resumed following the Olympic break. The 26-year-old netminder has made six starts since the league resumed and is 3-3-0, although that uneven record comes with a 2.03 GAA and .931 save percentage. Those are strong enough numbers to show fantasy managers should continue to trust him even if he finds himself at the losing end of games more often than not.