Annunen stopped 30 of 35 shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sharks.

Annunen didn't have the benefit of joining in progress for this game as he did in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Sharks. Despite the ugly stat line, Annunen came away with his fourth straight win, though he blew a three-goal lead during the second period. The 24-year-old netminder is now 12-6-0 with a 2.95 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 20 appearances between the Predators and the Avalanche this season. Juuse Saros will likely be back between the pipes Saturday in Anaheim.