Annunen will tend the twine at home versus Anaheim on Thursday, Emma Lingan of The Hockey News reports.
Annunen has played in just five games over the Predators' last 14 contests, posting a 2-2-1 record, 3.14 GAA and .885 save percentage. If the young backstop can put together a strong performance, he should be capable of pushing Juuse Saros for more opportunities.
