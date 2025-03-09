Annunen stopped 17 of 19 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Annunen finally got some goal support -- he'd been shutout in his previous two starts, though he also allowed nine goals on 70 shots in those contests. In Saturday's game, Steven Stamkos had his first hat trick for Nashville, giving Annunen just enough to work with for the win. Annunen is up to 14-9-0 with a 3.15 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 25 appearances between the Predators and the Avalanche this season. Juuse Saros is likely to be back between the pipes for two of three games next week as the Predators go on a road trip through California, which begins Tuesday in San Jose.